Netflix acquires Enola Holmes

Netflix has acquired the global rights (excluding China) to Enola Holmes from Legendary Entertainment.

The film is based on Nancy Springer’s Edgar Award-nominated book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries, and stars Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown, who also takes a producer credit on the project along with her sister. The cast also boasts Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter.

Emmy, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) will serve as Director. whilst BAFTA and Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Aeronauts) is the screenwriter.

Enola Holmes tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realising they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, she runs away to London to find her mother.