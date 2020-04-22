Netflix Q1 adds record 15.77m subs

Netflix’s Q1 figures show that the SVoD service has benefitted from the coronavirus pandemic, adding a net 15.77 million paid streaming customers in the first quarter of 2020, marking a record for quarterly gains.

Netflix reported 182.9 million paid subscribers globally as of the end of Q1, an increase of 22.8 per cent over the previous year. In its quarterly shareholder letter, Netflix explained that membership growth had “temporarily accelerated due to home confinement”.

Paolo Pescatore, TMT analyst at PP Foresight, described the figures as “an exceptional set of a results” in which is typically Netflix’s strongest quarter, suggesting that the surge in subs was notable and would have a positive impact on revenue over subsequent quarters.

“Unsurprising, engagement is going through the roof and will proliferate over coming months,” he predicted. “Expect to see users think twice about how much they spend with their current TV provider and may cut back/substitute in preference for online video streaming services,” he added.

“For now the future of SVoD remains rosy. Any new online video service relying on an ad-funded model will struggle, given the market slump,” he warned.

“However, during these uncertain times, Netflix and its rivals (including traditional broadcasters) are not immune to the current challenges of filming new shows due to social distancing and stay at home rules,” he advised. “This will have a knock-on effect on all video subscription players later in the year. Arguably, Netflix should fare much better with its broad catalogue. While others have a limited content offering and may struggle to retain subscribers. Disney was smart to offer an exclusive annual subscription ahead of its launch,” he noted.

“So far, the company has weathered the storm and has not seen a significant dent with the arrival of new entrants. Netflix remains a dominant force in entertaining users, but spiralling costs remain an ongoing concern. All eyes are now on the results from giants including Comcast, Disney and others who will most likely see a greater impact due to the pandemic,” he concluded.