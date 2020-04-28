Broadcom drops exclusivity to head-off EU anti-trust

Broadcom, which has been subject of an EU interim order after an anti-trust probe, has offered to scrap all deals which incentivise TV and modem makers to acquire more than 50 per cent of their chips from the company.

Broadcom said its offer addressed the Commission’s concerns and it expected the investigation to close before the end of the year. “In these uncertain times, we welcome the opportunity to avoid protracted litigation and to resolve the investigation without recognition of liability or the imposition of a fine.”

The European Commission said it would now seek feedback before deciding whether to accept the offer, which would be valid for five years and without a finding of infringement by the company.

Broadcom defended itself at a closed-door hearing in August last year where participants included Intel, MediaTek, Quantenna, a unit of ON Semiconductor and Humax.

It could face a fine of up to 10 per cent of its global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules.