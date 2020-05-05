Roku unveils OneView Ad Platform

Roku has unveiled its OneView Ad Platform, a single platform leveraging TV identity data from the leading TV streaming platform in the US to manage advertising — across OTT, desktop and mobile campaigns — that reaches an estimated four in five homes in the US.

Rokus say in a press release that “OneView Ad Platform integrates the reach, inventory, and capabilities of Roku advertising with the identity and attribution tools of demand-side platform dataxu”, which the company acquired in November 2019.

“Our goal is to help advertisers and content partners invest for a world where all TV is streamed,” said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Platform Business at Roku. “OneView provides the data and scale across the entire TV landscape so marketers can plan, buy and measure TV advertising and ultimately shift spend to streaming more quickly.”

“We’re shifting traditional TV budget to OTT and now manage it all in OneView because we can leverage our own data at scale and quickly respond to changes in the market,” added Rhasaan Wilks, Performance Marketing Manager at Giant Eagle.

Launch partners on OneView Ad Platform include Drizly, Experian, Intuit TurboTax, and Lexus, among others.