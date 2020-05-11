SpaceX not interested in OneWeb assets

Widespread reports last week suggested that Elon Musk’s SpaceX had conducted an examination of OneWeb’s assets, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidation.

Musk, in a Tweet, has denied those reports, saying: “Not SpaceX”

SpaceX’s apparent lack of interest still leaves a group of powerful players with interest in the OneWeb assets including Amazon, Cerebus Capital, Eutelsat (+French/EU interests), and two unspecified Chinese companies.

Final bids along with deposits have to be tabled by June 26th and an auction currently scheduled for July 2nd unless firm sales are achieved ahead of time.