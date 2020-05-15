Apple first look deal with Ridley Scott

Apple has agreed a multi-year first-look deal with renowned Hollywood director Ridley Scott and his Scott Free Productions company. Under the terms of the deal, Scott Free will create TV shows for the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

The Scott Free production company has produced a number of successful TV series including Amazon’s Man in the High Castle, and AMC’s The Terror, as well as a host of iconic movies such as Top Gun, Alien and The Martian. Scott also directed Apple’s famous 1984 ad.

According to reports, the shows for Apple TV+ will be executive produced by Scott along with David Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Jordan Sheehan.

Scott Productions previously had a deal in place with CBS TV Studios.