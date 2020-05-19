BT Sport Bundesliga audience up fivefold

Deprived football fans seeking their fix flocked to BT Sport over the weekend, with viewing figures showing a fivefold increase on the previous best performing Bundesliga match this season.

Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 win over rivals Schalke in the Revierderby drew an audience of 1.4 million viewers across television and digital coverage, matching viewing figures for some Premier League games BT had shown before football was halted.

BT Sport’s coverage, which included commentary teams guiding viewers through games from home in England, peaked at an audience of 652,000 for Dortmund’s win on linear channels, with an average of 500,000, again similar to that of some Premier League games earlier this season. Across five different games on three channels, that average was 597,000.

“It’s great to see strong viewing numbers across both digital and linear channels this weekend on BT Sport with the return of Bundesliga,” a BT Sport spokesperson said. “While these are encouraging, there’s still much for us all to work through to ensure a successful return of the Premier League.”

Meanwhile, in Germany, the resumption of the league brought in more than five million viewers for Sky Deutschland on May 16th – giving the pay-TV broadcaster an overall 27.2 per cent market share. A combined 3.81 million viewers tuned in to watch Bundesliga content on Sky’s linear TV channels and the Sky Go OTT platform.