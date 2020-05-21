Cohen to lead ViacomCBS Global Distribution

Armando Nuñez is moving into an advisory role at the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. He will pass the leadership baton for the division to veteran licensing and distribution executive Dan Cohen, who will assume his new role next month.

Nuñez, who previously transformed CBS Studios International into a global distribution leader, was named Chairman, Global Distribution Group and Chief Content Licensing Officer for ViacomCBS when Viacom and CBS completed its merger in December 2019. He was charged with leading the integration of CBS and Paramount’s global licensing/distribution teams.

“Thanks to Armando’s exceptional leadership, the critical work to unify our global licensing and distribution operations is complete, and the team is moving forward with a comprehensive strategy for the future,” said ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish. “In fact, we are already making material progress growing this key business, driven by our combined strength in studio production and our unrivaled library of hit franchises and titles across TV and film. With a smooth transition between outstanding leaders, and with Dan at the helm, we continue to be in the best position to thrive.”

“When Bob asked me to lead this group post-merger, part of the plan was that I would transition from day-to-day leadership to an advisory role once the two teams were integrated and a future strategy was set,” said Nuñez. “Working side by side with Dan, that process has gone faster than expected and is now complete. We are well-positioned wherever this rapidly evolving media landscape takes us, and I can’t think of anyone better to lead us forward than Dan.”

“Together, Armando and I have established a solid foundation for this division,” said Cohen. “We’ve built a world-class team and have a treasure trove of quality content that will propel this division forward. I couldn’t be more excited to lead this group into the future.”

In his new role as President of the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, Cohen will become the top global distribution executive for the company, responsible for monetizing a large and growing portfolio of original content that airs on the CBS Television Network, The CW, CBS All Access and SHOWTIME, as well as programming from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, CBS Television Studios, CBS News and the Viacom brands. He will also oversee the monetization of the industry’s largest library of film and television titles and run worldwide home entertainment for the company. In addition, Cohen will oversee domestic distribution and syndication sales for CBS Television Distribution.

Cohen has served as President, Global Content Licensing for ViacomCBS since the merger in December 2019. He was responsible for all content licensing for ViacomCBS-owned programming to third-party platforms and led the licensing teams in setting strategy and guiding negotiations across the global marketplace and finding strategic distribution opportunities.

Previously, Cohen served as President of Worldwide Home Entertainment & Television Distribution for Paramount Pictures. He joined Paramount in 2017 as President of Worldwide Television Licensing. Prior to joining Paramount, Cohen spent 20 years at Disney/ABC, where he served as Executive Vice President of Pay Television and Digital Sales for Home Entertainment and Television Distribution for the Walt Disney Studios.