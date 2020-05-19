ViacomCBS promotes Fonseca Zas to Streaming GM

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced that Ezequiel Fonseca Zas, formerly Senior Vice President of Emerging Business for VCNI Americas, has been promoted to General Manager of Streaming and Mobile for International.

For his streaming responsibilities, Fonseca Zas will report to Pierluigi Gazzolo, VCNI’s President of Streaming and Studios, and for his mobile responsibilities to Raffaele Annecchino, President of VCNI EMEAA and leader of VCNI’s mobile strategy.

In his new role, Fonseca Zas will lead VCNI’s streaming business, strategy and international product rollout, with a focus on Pluto TV, Paramount+ and Noggin. Fonseca Zas will work with regional digital and streaming leaders on a variety of go-to-market models, as well as ViacomCBS’ digital and streaming leadership to maximise the global impact of the business.

Additionally, Fonseca Zas will lead the development of mobile products and partnerships with telco companies, while also working to create new revenue streams in emerging areas such as gaming, connected cars, wearables and AR/VR offerings.

Gazzolo commented: “Quelo is an outstanding leader who brings a wealth of expertise to this critical international role. I’m confident that Quelo will play a key role in the transformation of our business by accelerating VCNI’s digital and streaming strategy.”

Annecchino added: “I am thrilled that Quelo will be joining the mobile division. With Quelo’s talent and proven leadership, we are well positioned to capitalize on strategic opportunities and support ViacomCBS’ leading position in the increasingly convergent mobile industry.”

Fonseca Zas added: “We see tremendous opportunity to grow ViacomCBS’ streaming and mobile businesses internationally. Our global operating footprint, including linear reach and on-the-ground resources, paired with ownership of the world’s most valuable IP and differentiated technology, will enable ViacomCBS to be a leader in the mobile and streaming space.”