Mediaset Spain launches Mitele Plus internationally

Mediaset Spain has launched Mitele Plus Internacional – the International version of its OTT platform – to distribute pay-TV content worldwide.

Priced at €3 a month or €30 a year, customers can subscribe to the International version with access a Mitele Plus basic package via a PC, a mobile device or Smart TV. The service includes live transmissions and à la carte content with offline and start over functionalities.

Through the service, subscribers will have access to all Tele 5 news programmes, Mediaset in-house productions, films produced by Telecinco Cinema and variety of different programmes, as well as to the channel CincoMas, targeting the Hispanic-speaking market.