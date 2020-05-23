Euro 96 scores ITV4 year-peak viewing figures

ITV’s Euro 96 Relived coverage has caught the public’s imagination with year-high viewing figures on ITV4, high levels of watching hours since its launch on ITV Hub, and cut-through social media engagement, the channel has announced.

With Euro 2020 postponed for twelve months, ITV has raided its archives to provide football fans with a slice of sports nostalgia as the platform unearths every match from 1996’s tournament, hosted in England, for Euro 96 Relived, making available on the ITV Hub all 31 games from one of the most closely contested tournaments in recent history.

Euro 96 Relived so far has drawn:

Viewing figure peaks of 1.1 million (Scotland v England – the highest on the channel since July 2019), 700,000 (England v Switzerland) and 500,000 (England v Netherlands) on ITV4

More than 320,000 consumption hours via ITV Hub.

Nearly 600,000 streaming requests (460,000 on demand and 115,000 simulcasts) via ITV Hub.

The coverage has also resonated with social media users, resulting in:

ITV’s campaign hashtag (#Euro96Relived) receiving more than 150 million impressions on Twitter.

This has led to Euro 96 Relived reaching the No.1 trending topic in the UK three times since coverage began – for each England game.

Euro 96 video clips across ITV Football social platforms have received more than four million views, with more than 14 million impressions for Euro 96 content across those platforms.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions, ITV, said: “With football on hold in the UK, we’re glad fans are engaging with Euro 96 Revisited on the ITV Hub, ITV4 and across social media. There’s a lot more to come, so hopefully they can continue to enjoy the tournament as it enters the knock-out stages.”