Euro 96 on ITV Hub & ITV4

As previously revealed, with Euro 2020 postponed until next year, AVoD service ITV Hub has raided its archives to provide football fans with a slice of sports nostalgia as the platform unearths every match from 1996’s tournament, hosted in England, for Euro 96 Relived.

Airing from May 11th, ITV Hub takes a trip down sporting memory lane and will transmit all 31 games from one of the most closely contested tournaments in recent history.

In addition, ITV4 will also play out the five games that featured the England football team in some of their most memorable head to heads, as well as the final between Germany and the Czech Republic.

During Euro 96 Relived, football fans will be able to relive the drama from the epic Summer of ’96, during which host nation England fought to win the trophy, with a squad made up of sporting legends such as Paul Gascoigne, Alan Shearer, David Seaman, Stuart Pearce and Teddy Sheringham.