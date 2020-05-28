Quibi now on big screens

Quibi is now supporting AirPlay on iOS so it can be played on the big screen – and it expects to add Chromecast soon.

The company says the lockdown – which founder Jeffrey Katzenberg described as “the opposite” of what Quibi was designed for – has necessitated flexibility.

Co-founder Meg Whitman admitted they had always planned to be able to cast to TV, and if they had known about a potential pandemic they would have planned it from the start.

Katzenberg has admitted that uptake of the service, which was heavily marketed during this year’s Super Bowl, has been “not close to what we wanted”.