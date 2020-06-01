WWE launches free version of WWE Network

WWE has unveiled a free version of the WWE Network, the company’s VoD streaming service, unlocking a vast portion of its content library featuring more than 15,000 WWE titles with no subscription required.

The free version of WWE Network includes:

New shows including Raw Talk, streaming Monday nights each week immediately following Raw

Original series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time

Recent episodes of WWE’s flagship programmes Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT

Select historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events

Weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE’s The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline

“The launch of WWE Network’s free version is a key component of our company’s digitisation strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the free version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”



WWE Network’s free version is available now via the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.