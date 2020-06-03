ViacomCBS launches My5 on Virgin Media

ViacomCBS Networks UK (VCN UK) has announced the launch of its first branded app on Virgin Media. Channel 5’s VoD service, My5, is now available on the app section of Virgin Media’s TV user interface.

In addition to offering catch-up and extended on-demand access to a range of Channel 5 content, My5 is home to a wide range of programming, including original content such as Neighbours spin-off Erinsborough High, and first-run UK exclusives including The Oath and Bloom. The platform also houses a variety of third-party providers, including two Endemol Shine Group channels, A+E Networks UK’s channel, BLAZE, as well as ViacomCBS sister networks BET and Smithsonian Channel.

Arran Tindall, Chief Commercial Officer, EVP, Commercial & Content Distribution at Viacom CBS Networks International said: “It’s great to be further extending our presence on Virgin Media and speaks to the strength of My5 as a content destination for viewers. The arrival of the app will give Virgin Media’s TV customers access to thousands of hours of on-demand, catch-up and exclusive programming, including much of Channel 5’s award winning content.”

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: “The My5 app will give our customers access to even more great content and the integrated search will make it easier to find the shows that they love most. This is all part of providing our customers with the most streamlined experience possible with all of their favourite programmes and apps in one place.”

The My5 launch forms part of VCN UK and Virgin Media’s distribution deal in the UK and Ireland. The carriage deal between the two involves VCN UK providing leading networks MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr and Paramount Network to Virgin Media, as well as associated catch up rights and box sets.