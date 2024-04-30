India: MGM+ on Prime Video Channels

Prime Video has launched MGM+ on Prime Video Channels in India. MGM+ offers a library of entertainment including popular series, blockbuster movies and timeless classics primarily from the iconic Hollywood studio, MGM. Prime members can purchase an annual add-on subscription to MGM+ at a special price of ₹599 (€6.70) per year.

With an add-on subscription to MGM+ on Prime Video Channels, Prime members can enjoy a slate of multi-genre content offerings including classic and cult-favourite movies including Legally Blonde, Hercules, The Prodigy, The Silence of the Lambs, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Robocop, The Vow, Child’s Play, Death Wish and more, along with much-loved series like Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, Teen Wolf and Get Shorty, among others.

“We’re thrilled to launch MGM+ as a Channel for our customers in India, offering an extensive library of blockbuster, much-loved, and premium content at a single destination – Prime Video. Since launch, our objective with Prime Video Channels has been to provide our customers with increased choice, improved accessibility and greater convenience of watching their favourite content all within a single app,” stated Vivek Srivastava, Head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India. “In a short span of time, Prime Video Channels has offered increased reach to both local and global streamers to expand their footprint in India, allowing them to connect with a vast and diverse audience across the country. We are certain that with its vast library of iconic movies and series, MGM+ will entertain and delight Indian customers.”

“We’re excited to partner with Prime Video India to deliver exceptional entertainment to Indian audiences through MGM+” radded Michael Katzer, head of MGM+ International. “The streaming service brings a huge range of premium quality, successful movies, much-loved series as well as ageless classics, spanning multiple genres including sci-fi, suspense, action-thriller, romance, and much more. The expansion of MGM+ in India further cements Amazon’s commitment to invest in and grow the MGM+ channel internationally, while enhancing the content offering available to subscribers.”