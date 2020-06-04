France Télévisions overseas portal open

From Pascale Paoli-Lebailly in Paris
June 4, 2020
French PSB group France Télévisions has launched on its digital portal for international territories. The service was initially slated for a March 31st launch, which was consequently delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Branded Outre-mer la 1ère, like France Télévisions’ overseas TV channels, the multi-format OTT platform looks to give a future to France Ô channel –which is set to cease DTT distribution in August – by becoming the new bridge between overseas territories and the audience in France.

The web portal, which will be extended with an app next December, lines-up an aggregation of around 3,000 video and audio titles. A hundred original formats will be produced before the end of the year.

The overall scheme is part of a global pact signed to give more visibility in overseas territories within the PSB Group, especially on its linear DTT channels such as France 3. A daily TV show as well as scheduled news editions are going to be produced for France 3.


