Sky earns record BAFTA nominations

Sky has been nominated for a total of 25 BAFTA Television Awards, a record for the pay-TV broadcaster. This includes 14 nods for Sky Original drama series Chernobyl as the most nominated show this year.

The total includes 17 nominations for British Academy Television Craft Awards and 8 nominations for the British Academy Television Awards, covering a range of Sky’s original and acquired shows including Chernobyl, Catherine The Great and Succession.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky, comments: “We’re delighted with Sky’s record number of nominations for this year’s BAFTA TV awards, including an incredible 14 nominations for our original series Chernobyl. This recognition is a true reflection of the success of our increased investment in original content and the brilliant work of everyone involved in the nominated shows. Whether it’s the terrifying true story of Chernobyl or the magical escapism of Game of Thrones, we are proud to bring our customers more TV that they love.”

The nominations include 19 for Sky’s original productions, 4 for Sky’s acquired series, with further nominations for Sky News for the broadcaster’s coverage of the Hong Kong protests and Sky Sports, for coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Final.

The British Academy Television Awards ceremony wtakes place on July 31st on BBC One with the British Academy Television Craft Awards taking place online on July 17th.

SKY’S BAFTA TV NOMINATIONS



MINI-SERIES

CHERNOBYL Production Team – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games – HBO/Sky Atlantic

LEADING ACTOR

JARED HARRIS Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

SUPPORTING ACTOR

STELLAN SKARSGARD Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

SARAH KENDALL Frayed – Merman Television Ltd, Guesswork Television/Sky One

WRITER: COMEDY

DANNY BROCKLEHURST Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky 1

WRITER: DRAMA

CRAIG MAZIN Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic

JESSE ARMSTRONG Succession HBO Entertainment, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic

COSTUME DESIGN

MICHELE CLAPTON Game of Thrones – Bighead, Littlehead, Television 360, Startling Television/HBO/Sky Atlantic

ODILE DICKS-MIREAUX Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic

DIRECTOR: FICTION

JOHAN RENCK Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic

EDITING: FICTION

JINX GODFREY, SIMON SMITH Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN

DANIEL PARKER, BARRIE GOWER Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic

KIRSTIN CHALMERS Catherine the Great – New Pictures, Origin Pictures/Sky Atlantic

ORIGINAL MUSIC

HILDUR GUDNADOTTIR Chernobyl- Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

JAKOB IHRE Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic

PRODUCTION DESIGN

LUKE HULL, CLAIRE LEVINSON-GENDLER Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic

SCRIPTED CASTING

NINA GOLD, ROBERT STERNE Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic

SOUND: FACTUAL

SOUND TEAM Battle of the Brass Bands Two Four/Sky Arts

SOUND: FICTION

SOUND TEAM Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

LINDSAY MCFARLANE, CLAUDIUS CHRISTIAN RAUCH, JEAN-CLÉMENT SORET, DNEG Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

ELASTIC Catherine the Great – New Pictures, Origin Pictures/Sky Atlantic

SPORT

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL Production Team – Sky Sports, Sunset+Vine, ICC TV/Sky Sports Cricket

NEWS COVERAGE

HONG KONG PROTESTS Production Team – Sky News/Sky News

