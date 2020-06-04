Sky earns record BAFTA nominations
June 4, 2020
Sky has been nominated for a total of 25 BAFTA Television Awards, a record for the pay-TV broadcaster. This includes 14 nods for Sky Original drama series Chernobyl as the most nominated show this year.
The total includes 17 nominations for British Academy Television Craft Awards and 8 nominations for the British Academy Television Awards, covering a range of Sky’s original and acquired shows including Chernobyl, Catherine The Great and Succession.
Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky, comments: “We’re delighted with Sky’s record number of nominations for this year’s BAFTA TV awards, including an incredible 14 nominations for our original series Chernobyl. This recognition is a true reflection of the success of our increased investment in original content and the brilliant work of everyone involved in the nominated shows. Whether it’s the terrifying true story of Chernobyl or the magical escapism of Game of Thrones, we are proud to bring our customers more TV that they love.”
The nominations include 19 for Sky’s original productions, 4 for Sky’s acquired series, with further nominations for Sky News for the broadcaster’s coverage of the Hong Kong protests and Sky Sports, for coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Final.
The British Academy Television Awards ceremony wtakes place on July 31st on BBC One with the British Academy Television Craft Awards taking place online on July 17th.
SKY’S BAFTA TV NOMINATIONS
MINI-SERIES
- CHERNOBYL Production Team – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games – HBO/Sky Atlantic
LEADING ACTOR
- JARED HARRIS Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- STELLAN SKARSGARD Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
- SARAH KENDALL Frayed – Merman Television Ltd, Guesswork Television/Sky One
WRITER: COMEDY
- DANNY BROCKLEHURST Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky 1
WRITER: DRAMA
- CRAIG MAZIN Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic
- JESSE ARMSTRONG Succession HBO Entertainment, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic
COSTUME DESIGN
- MICHELE CLAPTON Game of Thrones – Bighead, Littlehead, Television 360, Startling Television/HBO/Sky Atlantic
- ODILE DICKS-MIREAUX Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic
DIRECTOR: FICTION
- JOHAN RENCK Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic
EDITING: FICTION
- JINX GODFREY, SIMON SMITH Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic
MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN
- DANIEL PARKER, BARRIE GOWER Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic
- KIRSTIN CHALMERS Catherine the Great – New Pictures, Origin Pictures/Sky Atlantic
ORIGINAL MUSIC
- HILDUR GUDNADOTTIR Chernobyl- Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic
PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION
- JAKOB IHRE Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- LUKE HULL, CLAIRE LEVINSON-GENDLER Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic
SCRIPTED CASTING
- NINA GOLD, ROBERT STERNE Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic
SOUND: FACTUAL
- SOUND TEAM Battle of the Brass Bands Two Four/Sky Arts
SOUND: FICTION
- SOUND TEAM Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic
SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS
- LINDSAY MCFARLANE, CLAUDIUS CHRISTIAN RAUCH, JEAN-CLÉMENT SORET, DNEG Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games/Sky Atlantic
TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY
- ELASTIC Catherine the Great – New Pictures, Origin Pictures/Sky Atlantic
SPORT
- ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL Production Team – Sky Sports, Sunset+Vine, ICC TV/Sky Sports Cricket
NEWS COVERAGE
- HONG KONG PROTESTS Production Team – Sky News/Sky News
INTERNATIONAL
- EUPHORIA Sam Levinson, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake – The Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, DreamCrew, Tedy Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
- SUCCESSION Production Team – HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic
