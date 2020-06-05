Test Match cricket returns to BBC

2009 Cricket World Cup-winner Isa Guha will be lead presenter for BBC TV’s cricket coverage. Guha will front the highlights show which will begin on July 8th from the first Test Match between England and the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Further programming will be announced throughout the summer once the international cricket calendar is confirmed.

Over on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Test Match Special will broadcast ball-by-ball commentary on all of England’s international games this summer, with the team led by the BBC’s cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew.

The BBC Sport website will also have video clips of all the big moments as they happen, along with live text commentary, audio streams and audience interaction for all of England’s summer internationals. Throughout the summer the website will have columns from the likes of England fast bowler Mark Wood and England women’s captain Heather Knight, and will continue to keep fans across breaking news and in-depth match analysis.

To warm up for the return of Test Match highlights, throughout the month of June BBC Sport will transport fans back to some of the most memorable England v West Indies Test Matches of all time broadcast on BBC Two every weekend. In tandem, Agnew and Fazeer Mohammed will present a weekly TMS podcast on these classic encounters.

Director of Sport, Barbara Slater, commented: “We are delighted to welcome back Test Match cricket highlights to BBC TV. Along with broadcasting some of the best classic matches from over the decades, the coverage will provide the perfect mix for cricket fans this summer.”