Nokia gets Unicom 5G business

China Unicom has selected Nokia for a 10 per cent share of its 5G core network.

“China Unicom has chosen Nokia to support the buildout ofits 5G SA Core network in China, marking an expansion of Nokia’s existing 4G working relationship with the Chinese communication service provider,” Nokia said in a statement.

Nokia will work alongside rivals Huawei and ZTE.

“The core network performs a variety of functions, including setting up connections, bandwidth management, scaling and securing the network, and, now with 5G, opening up the network to support new, software-enabled use cases such as network slicing,” Nokia’s statement added.