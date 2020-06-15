Vodafone TV Spain adds AMC Selekt

Vodafone TV Spain has added AMC Selekt to its offering, describing it as “the most varied on-demand service in the country”.

AMC Selekt offers a range of on-demand content from 11 AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) thematic channels, which include AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, Somos, XTRM, Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, Canal Panda and Sol Música. The content is available at no additional cost for customers of the packages Vodafone launched last year in Spain:

Seriesfans and Serieslovers Packs: AMC Selekt series, with on-demand content from channels AMC and XTRM;

Cinefans Pack: AMC Selekt films with on-demand movies from channels Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK and Somos;

Documentary Pack: AMC Selekt documentaries and entertainment with on-demand content from channels Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa and Sol Música;

Kids Pack: AMC Selekt kids with on-demand children’s content from channel Canal Panda.

Manuel Balsera, EVP and Managing Director of AMCNISE, commented: “On-demand content has become more important than ever, and this alliance with Vodafone TV, one of the main television operators in Spain, reinforces our priority to provide exclusive and acclaimed programming to local audiences. AMC Selekt is the most diverse channel network library in Spain with a broad variety of themes and formats catered to all tastes, and this launch builds on our long-term partnership with Vodafone TV.”

Ignacio García-Legaz, Director of Vodafone TV in Spain, added: “With this launch we take a further step in our strategy of bringing the best content to our clients offered in the simplest way possible through our platform. With AMC Selekt we continue to offer a significant volume of films and series, and we reinforce our position as the largest content aggregator through a unique user experience.

All content included on AMC Selekt is available in HD and 4K quality, on all compatible devices (smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and PCs).