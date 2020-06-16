BT Sport app on NOW TV

BT Sport is giving customers more ways to watch, by making its app available on NOW TV devices effective immediately.
NOW TV joins a wide range of large screen devices and platforms on which sports fans can watch BT Sport, including Samsung smart TV, Sony PlayStation, Xbox and Apple TV, as well as mobiles, tablets, BT TV, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.
Customers with a NOW TV Smart Box with 4K, who have the necessary subscription, will be able to access BT Sport Ultimate, the only channel providing regular live sport in stunning 4K with High Dynamic Range, which provides the highest quality pictures seen outside of cinemas.
Existing BT Sport customers with access to its app for large screen devices can access BT Sport on NOW TV devices at no extra cost, allowing them to watch live, catch-up and on-demand sport, and, have a second screen to watch two live-streams simultaneously.
Additionally, BT Sport is increasing the range of catch-up and on-demand content available via its app for large screen devices (NOW TV, Samsung smart TV, Sony PlayStation, Xbox and Apple TV). Customers can now access classic matches and events from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and more. Full event replays are also now available, enabling fans to re-watch Premier League games in full, soon after they are broadcast on BT Sport.
Andy Haworth, managing director, commercial, BT Sport, said: “Today’s news marks the latest in this season’s sport innovations from BT, following our launch this season of Europe’s only channel offering sports in stunning HDR picture quality. BT continues to create more ways for our customers to watch their favourite sport, and we’re connecting more viewers to our content as BT Sport continues to go from strength to strength.”
Today’s launch comes ahead of the Premier League returning to BT Sport. BT Sport will kick off with a double header of Watford v Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal on June 20th.
When the Premier League returns to BT Sport viewers will have the option to watch with or without a pre-recorded dynamic crowd noise feature, using the red button. BT Sport will also continue to make the majority of games available using the latest broadcast technology, offering the best pictures and sound available in 4k HDR with Dolby Atmos and in 360° on the BT Sport App.
