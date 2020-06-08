BT Sports offers ‘dynamic crowd noise’ for football return

BT Sport will kick off its coverage of the Premier League’s return with a double header of Watford v Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal on June 20th.

The fixtures – and all subsequent matches on BT Sport – will give viewers the option to watch with (or without) a pre-recorded dynamic crowd noise feature, using the red button.

In the coming weeks BT Sport will also be launching ‘Watch Together’, an new social innovation, allowing customers using the BT Sport App to watch, see and chat with friends in a split screen, while the match is being played.

BT Sport will also continue to make the majority of games available using the latest broadcast technology, offering the best pictures and sound available in 4k HDR with Dolby Atmos and in 360° on the BT Sport App.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport said “We are pleased that the Premier League resumption will give viewers a packed schedule of live football in June as the sport makes its return. With every fixture from the Bundesliga, twenty Premier League games and the return of the FA Cup, BT Sport viewers will be in for a football packed summer. We are looking forward to broadcasting live domestic football again and bringing some new innovations to our customers to give them the best viewing experience possible.”

The full list of games and broadcasters to July 2nd can be viewed here.