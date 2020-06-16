Moonbug launches channel on Sky Kids

Moonbug, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes values-based content for kids, has launched the Moonbug channel on Sky Kids.

Families in the UK and Ireland with Sky can now access Moonbug’s kids’ content, ad-free, through the new VoD channel, including global sensation Little Baby Bum, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Digley and Dazey, Dr Poppy’s Pet Rescue, T-Rex Ranch, Gecko’s Garage, The Sharksons, Supa Strikas and Moonbug’s first original series, Mia’s Magic Playground.

“As the largest platform in Europe, millions of new viewers and subscribers in the UK and Ireland now have access to our most beloved characters and content through our dedicated Moonbug channel. We are excited to extend our partnership with Sky and continue to further our growth and positioning as a curator of high-quality brands,” said Nicolas Eglau, head of EMEA, Moonbug.

Lucy Murphy, Director Kids’ Content, Sky, added: “We’re delighted to welcome the Moonbug channel to Sky as part of our overall Sky Kids line up. With their incredible selection of kids’ content we’re sure they will be a hit with our young viewers, keeping them entertained and helping them to learn.”

The Moonbug channel is now available in the UK and Ireland on Sky Q, and it will be available through Sky Go and the Sky Kids App soon. Moonbug content will be refreshed on a regular basis.