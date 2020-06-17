Bisbo India partners with JioNews

Bisbo India, the animated news content channel in India, has entered into such a collaboration with Jio Platforms Limited, the Mukesh Ambani-run content umbrella.

With this MoU, JioNews has started to air Bisbo’s animated video explainers across their various verticals.

“JioNews will populate our videos in English and eight other Indian regional languages exposing us to JioNews’ vast audience”, said Shakir Ebrahim, the founder of Bisbo India.

“During lockdown, several our news videos started trending on YouTube and a collaboration with a huge digital brand like Jio will only create more awareness for us. We will continue with our focus on combining news and current affairs with animation, making entertaining, yet detailed and analytical content for our users”, he added.

JioNews is one of the offerings from Jio Platforms. It offers news content to all Jio mobile users as part of the bundle of offerings in the Jio App. These offerings are free for all Jio subscribers, who’ve crossed more than 387.5 million in number, as of December 2019.

Bisbo India has been publishing animated video explainers on news and current affairs for the last four years. The channel saw immense growth in viewership during the nationwide lockdown, with a watch time of over 60 million minutes per month across their different channels.