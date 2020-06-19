Netflix acquires Sundance winner Giving Voice

Netflix has acquired Giving Voice – a documentary about the annual August Wilson Monologue Competition where the winning students get a chance to perform at the August Wilson Theater on Broadway.

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 where it won the Festival Favourite award.

Director, James D. Stern commented: “This is my fifth project with Netflix and nothing thrills me more than to be able to bring Giving Voice to a place that I consider home.”

Netflix will release the film later this year.