Movies Anywhere on Vizio Smartcast TVs

Vizio and Movies Anywhere have announced the addition of the Movies Anywhere app to VIZIO SmartCast, the Smart TV platform.

Movies Anywhere allows users to access their digital movies purchased across platforms and digital retailer accounts, all in one seamless experience. It brings together users’ movie collections from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

The app enables consumers to sync their movie collections across digital accounts – Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu/Walmart, Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW and Verizon Fios TV – bringing together one cohesive movie collection in seconds that can be played on their Vizio SmartCast TV.

Additionally, Movies Anywhere recently announced a new feature, currently in beta, called Screen Pass, which allows users to share their love of movies with family and friends.

“Adding Movies Anywhere to Vizio SmartCast TVs is another way we’re providing more entertainment choices and greater convenience to our users,” said Mike O’Donnell, SVP of Platform Business “Just as SmartCast Home™ gives the user a central portal to online content options, Movies Anywhere brings the user’s movie library together in one place. It’s a perfect match that makes it even easier for our users to bring the theater experience home by streaming their favorite content in up to 4K HDR & Dolby Atmos.”

“We are excited to launch on Vizio SmartCast TVs,” said Karin Gilford, General Manager, Movies Anywhere. “Now Vizio SmartCast users will be able to bring their digital movie collections together in one easily accessible place, and our users will have yet another way to enjoy the movies they love most.”