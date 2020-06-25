fuboTV secures Disney deal

FaceBank Group and Disney Media Networks have struck a comprehensive distribution agreement to deliver Disney’s lineup of premier news, sports and entertainment content from ESPN and Walt Disney Television to live TV streaming platform fuboTV.

Beginning this summer, customers who subscribe to fuboTV’s fubo Standard base package will have access to ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, in-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, FX, FXX, and National Geographic.

Additional networks will also be available on fuboTV’s other packages including out-of-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, FXM, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, and BabyTV. The deal includes both live television and VoD.

“With the addition to our line-up of the ESPN suite of channels, we continue to make good on our promise to sports fans to be the undisputed home of professional and college sports,” stated David Gandler, Co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “fubo is equally delighted to add the storied Disney, ABC, FX and Nat Geo networks to round out a robust programming portfolio for the whole family to enjoy.”

“Launching Disney’s networks strengthens our sports-focused live TV platform and brings a diverse range of content for the entire family. Our base package offers consumers significant value, while consumers who want even more great sports and entertainment content can access it with our premium packages. As live sports return but without spectators, streaming games at home will be even more important than ever. We’re thrilled to bring more sports, as well as entertainment and news, to our consumers this summer.”

“Adding Disney’s array of networks across news, sports and entertainment content with ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, and Nat Geo delivers a more comprehensive channel lineup and tremendous value to customers’ subscriptions,” declared Sean Breen, EVP, Platform Distribution, Disney Media Network. “With fuboTV’s multiple access points across all major streaming platforms and a competitive price point, we continue to serve a growing audience that consumes video on multiple screens and attract new customers into the pay-TV ecosystem.”

fuboTV claims to have more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than any other live platform. In April, the company merged with FaceBank Group to create a digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.