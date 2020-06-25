BBC’s Salisbury Poisonings biggest new drama since 2018

The BBC One drama, written by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn and produced by Dancing Ledge Productions, focuses on the impact the 2018 Novichok poisonings had on the local community. It tells the story of how ordinary people and public services reacted to a crisis as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency.

The three-part drama, which is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer, has averaged a seven-day consolidated figure of 9.1 million viewers and averaged an all-screen +7 day figure of 9.6 million. The drama has also attracted around 1 million 16-34 year-olds for each episode so far (according to 7-day consolidated data).

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “We are delighted The Salisbury Poisonings had such an impact and resonated with the nation. We are incredibly proud to have celebrated members of a city whose bravery and resilience kept safe an entire community, and can’t thank Adam, Declan and the production team enough for their meticulous efforts in bringing their story to screen.”

Laurence Bowen, Dancing Ledge Productions CEO, added: “We’re thrilled The Salisbury Poisonings has had such a positive response. It was a privilege to be able to tell the extraordinary real-life stories that lie at the heart of the drama and wonderful they have resonated in the way they have.”