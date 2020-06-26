The Boys return to Amazon Prime Video on Sept 4

The Boys, arguably the biggest breakout TV series of 2019, will return to Amazon Prime Video with a second season on September 4th.

The announcement was made in an online event featuring the cast, and hosted by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt – who himself will join the cast in Season 2.

The first three episodes of Season 2 will be immediately available on September 4th, with the remaining five then being released weekly.

The event also introduced watchers to a new member of The Seven, Stormfront, to the show – played by Aya Cash. Cash described her as “if not worse, then on a par with Homelander” and explained that “her stardom comes from social media” and how she manipulates those networks.