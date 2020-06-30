Gogo gets flying again

Gogo’s Business Aviation division saw a dramatic post-Covid recovery last week. The company, which specialises in in-flight connectivity and supplies satellite-based broadband to passengers and crew, saw an impressive return to almost normality.
Gogo’s business aviation division focuses on private, non-commercial flying. For example, at the height of the pandemic it was serving less than 400 flights daily in mid-April. Last week, as an element of normality returned, Gogo served 3039 flights. Pre-Covid Gogo was handling around 3500 business flights a day.
“I’m encouraged because we’re seeing several positive trends taking shape in the market,” said Sergio Aguirre, president/Gogo Business Aviation. “We’ve strived to be a good partner with our customers to get through a very difficult time together, and we’re now in the midst of a measurable recovery as flight activity increases.”
Business aviation hit a low point in mid-April when many aircraft owners chose to park their aircraft and 30 percent of Gogo Business Aviation’s accounts chose to reduce their spending through either account suspensions or service-plan downgrades.
Since that time, however, nearly 60 per cent of Gogo’s suspended customers have reactivated their service, with approximately 80 per cent reverting to their original service plan.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login