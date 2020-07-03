Discovery takes over Germany’s Tele5

Discovery has acquired German FTA entertainment channel Tele5 from media company Leonine and agreed a long-term deal with the former owner for its scripted content.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

“This enables us to tap new target audience groups and expand our marketing potential with the reach of Tele 5. In addition, the content agreement concluded guarantees long-term access to the fiction library of Leonine. This expansion of our portfolio represents an important step in the continuous development of Discovery Germany,” said Susanne Aigner, MD of Discovery Germany.

“We are happy that Tele5, a successful fictional general entertainment channel, is joining Discovery Germany,” added Dr Markus Frerker, COO of Leonine. “Our remaining portfolio in the broadcasting sector is geared to enabling further growth in Leonine’s core business areas while displaying a strong performance, and as such, the three Leonine SVoD channels Filmtastic, Home of Horror and Arthouse CNMA as well as our minority stake in RTL Zwei are and will remain a central part of our corporate strategy.”