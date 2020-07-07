Apple content deal with Maurice Sendak Foundation

In a move to bolster children’s content on the Apple TV+ streaming platform, Apple has announced a multi-year deal with The Maurice Sendak Foundation.

Through the deal, Apple and The Maurice Sendak Foundation will reimagine new children’s series and specials based on the books and illustrations by Maurice Sendak, which will premiere globally exclusively on Apple TV+.

Sendak came to worldwide fame in 1963 with the release of his book Where the Wild Things Are which has sold over 20 million copies to date, and this marks the first time that The Maurice Sendak Foundation has entered into an overall agreement with a streaming service.

Apple will work with writer, director and longtime Sendak collaborator Arthur Yorinks through his Night Kitchen Studios to develop each project inspired by Sendak’s stories and pictures.

In addition to this agreement with The Maurice Sendak Foundation, Apple has signed agreements for new, original series from popular family franchises, including Sesame Workshop, Peanuts and, most recently, The Jim Henson Company for Fraggle Rock.