Disney signs first-look deal with Kaepernick

Ativist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is set to feature in an exclusive docuseries produced by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company.

The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and Disney will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity. It also will seek to provide a platform to showcase the work of minority directors and producers.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” said Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman. “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

“Developing exceptional storytelling told through a wide array of voices is at the core of who we are at ESPN,” ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said. “Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations.”

Netflix recently announced it is producing a Kaepernick drama series that will chronicle his adolescence.