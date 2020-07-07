Dogra named President of WarnerMedia EMEA & APAC

WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T , has announced the appointment of Priya Dogra as President, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, EMEA and APAC. For the time being, Dogra will continue her responsibilities as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development for WarnerMedia.

Dogra will report to Gerhard Zeiler, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia & President, WarnerMedia International Networks. She replaces Giorgio Stock who stepped down at the end of June.

In her new role, Dogra will have executive oversight and responsibility for programming, advertising, distribution and operations of the WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks which include the basic Turner and premium HBO networks in Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Dogra will share responsibility for the kids business in EMEA and APAC with Tom Ascheim who was recently named President, Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics at Warner Bros.

Gerhard Zeiler said: “Priya is a world-class executive who has been driving WarnerMedia’s overall corporate growth initiatives and in particular our direct-to-consumer-strategy internationally. Her leadership, passion and knowledge of our international businesses will make an immediate impact on our organization. She is a great addition to my leadership team and to our EMEA and APAC businesses.”

Dogra said: “I am excited to take on this role particularly now as we refocus our efforts to connect our beloved brands and high-quality content directly with consumers around the world. I look forward to working closely with Gerhard, our broader leadership team and the EMEA and APAC organizations to strategically position us for continued success in a highly competitive marketplace.”

Dogra has been with the company since 2009. She currently serves as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development and was previously the head of Mergers & Acquisitions for Time Warner, Inc. During her tenure at the company, Dogra has led the company’s global growth strategies and managed investment and M&A activity to support those strategies. Prior to joining Time Warner, Dogra was a Vice President in the Technology, Media and Telecom Investment Banking Group at Citigroup.