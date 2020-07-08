Discovery portfolio hits US rating milestones in Q2

Discovery brands reached numerous ratings milestones among core female viewership for 2020, the recently closed second quarter and the month of June, led by the top four non-news cable networks among W25-54 in Q2: HGTV (#1), Food Network (#2), TLC (#3) and ID (#4).

Discovery holds the #1 most-watched pay TV portfolio in the US among total viewers, W25-54, P25-54, W18-49 and P18-49. During highly-competitive Sunday nights, Discovery ranks as the #1 pay TV portfolio in primetime across those same demos and total viewers. TLC is leading the portfolio’s Sunday night success, ranking as the #1 network on all of TV that evening among W25-54, P25-54 and W18-49, driven by the franchise that’s taken the world by storm: 90 Day Fiancé.

Continuing its record-setting success, TLC recorded its best quarter in network history among W25-54 and P25-54 during Q2. TLC holds several #1 rankings for the second quarter of 2020, including the top network across all of TV on Sunday nights with W25-54, W18-49 and W18-34. For the quarter, TLC ranked #1 in cable primetime among P18-49, W18-49, W25-54, P18-34 and W18-34. Year to date, TLC is the #1 destination for women on cable in 2020, ranking as the top network among W25-54, W18-49 and W18-34. Ratings success was driven by hit original franchise 90 Day Fiancé, as the network held four of the top 10 cable programs among W25-54 for the quarter: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (#1), 90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days: The Other Way (#3), 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (#4) and Sister Wives (#10).

Also of note in the quarter: for the first time ever, Discovery Inc. simulcast a special across its U.S. brands, followed by airings across global platforms in more than 200 countries and territories. The two-night special led by Oprah Winfrey, OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? , reached 25.2 million viewers since its premiere across all of Discovery’s platforms, including linear TV and social media platforms. That includes 11.1 million unique L+3 viewers in the US, 6.1 million viewers internationally, and 8 million views of the two part special on YouTube and Facebook. Resources and organizations discussed throughout the special and supported by each of the guests are available on Oprah.com/OWNSpotlight.

Additional ratings highlights for the second quarter, month of June and 2020 year to date are included below:

Q2 2020

Among Discovery Inc.’s key demo of W25-54, the portfolio held the top four spots for non-news networks in total day cable viewing: HGTV (#1), Food Network (#2), TLC (#3) and ID (#4). In primetime, Discovery held five of the top 10 non-news cable networks in the quarter in that same demo: TLC (#1), HGTV (#4), Food Network (#5), ID (#9) and Discovery (#10).

TLC recorded its best quarter in network history among P25-54 and W25-54. The network holds several #1 rankings for the most recent quarter, including: The #1 network on all of TV on Sunday nights with P25-54, W25-54, W18-49 and W18-34. The #1 most-watched non-news cable network among total viewers. TLC ranked #1 in cable primetime among P18-49, W18-49, W25-54, P18-34 and W18-34. The #1 cable network on Monday nights with W25-54, W18-49 and W18-34. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days ranked as the #1 cable program among W25-54. 90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days: The Other Way (#3), 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (#4) and Sister Wives (#10) also ranked in the top 10 for that demo.

recorded its best quarter in network history among P25-54 and W25-54. The network holds several #1 rankings for the most recent quarter, including: HGTV was the #1 non-news cable network in total day. In primetime, HGTV was a top five network among total viewers and W25-54.

was the #1 non-news cable network in total day. In primetime, HGTV was a top five network among total viewers and W25-54. Food Network delivered its highest second quarter primetime and total day ratings since 2012. In total day, Food Network ranked as the #2 non-news cable network among W25-54 and P25-54. Additionally, viewers spent more time with the network than ever before, watching an average of 97 minutes per week, thanks to a strong programming slate of new and returning tentpoles such as Worst Cooks in America, Buddy vs. Duff, Tournament of Champions and Spring Baking Championship.

delivered its highest second quarter primetime and total day ratings since 2012. In total day, Food Network ranked as the #2 non-news cable network among W25-54 and P25-54. Additionally, viewers spent more time with the network than ever before, watching an average of 97 minutes per week, thanks to a strong programming slate of new and returning tentpoles such as Worst Cooks in America, Buddy vs. Duff, Tournament of Champions and Spring Baking Championship. Several Discovery, Inc. brands recorded year-over-year growth for the quarter. In primetime, TLC (+37 per cent), DIY (+31 per cent), Cooking Channel (+22 per cent), Food Network (+7 per cent), HGTV (+3 per cent) and MotorTrend (+2 per cent) showed increases. For total day, the drivers were DIY (+53 per cent), TLC (+22 per cent), Cooking Channel (+22 per cent), Food Network (+9 per cent), MotorTrend (+9 per cent) and HGTV (+2 per cent).

The Discovery network claimed two of cable’s top 10 unscripted series in the quarter among M25-54, with #4 Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail and #9 Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine.

network claimed two of cable’s top 10 unscripted series in the quarter among M25-54, with #4 Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail and #9 Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine. Science Channel recorded its highest-rated second quarter ever across both primetime and total day among P 25-54, W25-54, P18-49 and W18-49.

recorded its highest-rated second quarter ever across both primetime and total day among P 25-54, W25-54, P18-49 and W18-49. Cooking Channel delivered its highest-rated quarter in network history among P25-54 across both primetime (+39 per cent from 2019) and total day (+39 per cent year over year). Viewers spent more time with the network than ever before, watching an average of 70 minutes per week. Ratings drivers included Good Eats: Reloaded as well as the highest-rated premieres ever for several series (Carnival Eats, Fire Masters, Food Paradise, Man v. Food, Yum and Yummer).

delivered its highest-rated quarter in network history among P25-54 across both primetime (+39 per cent from 2019) and total day (+39 per cent year over year). Viewers spent more time with the network than ever before, watching an average of 70 minutes per week. Ratings drivers included Good Eats: Reloaded as well as the highest-rated premieres ever for several series (Carnival Eats, Fire Masters, Food Paradise, Man v. Food, Yum and Yummer). DIY earned its most-watched quarter ever in primetime and total day among total viewers. It was also the network’s highest-rated quarter ever for total day and primetime among total viewers, P25-54 and P18-49.

earned its most-watched quarter ever in primetime and total day among total viewers. It was also the network’s highest-rated quarter ever for total day and primetime among total viewers, P25-54 and P18-49. MotorTrend recorded its best ever Q2 for delivery during total day among total viewers.

recorded its best ever Q2 for delivery during total day among total viewers. Travel Channel tied its highest-rated second quarter primetime among W25-54 and posted its highest-rated second quarter for total day among W25-54.

June 2020

Among Discovery’s key demo of W25-54, the portfolio held the top four spots for non-news networks in total day cable viewing: HGTV (#1), TLC (#2), ID (#3) and Food Network (#4). In primetime, Discovery held five of the top 10 non-news cable networks in the quarter in that same demo: TLC (#1), HGTV (#3), Food Network (#5), ID (#7) and Discovery (#10).

Among P25-54, Discovery, Inc. claimed five top-15 cable networks in primetime: TLC (#2), HGTV (#5), Food Network (#7), Discovery (#10) and ID (#15). In that same demo, Discovery, Inc. claimed four top-10 cable networks in total day: HGTV (#4), Food Network (#5), ID (#7) and TLC (#10).

TLC recorded its best June ever among W25-54 and best June in 17 years among P25-54 and W18-49.

recorded its best June ever among W25-54 and best June in 17 years among P25-54 and W18-49. MotorTrend recorded its best June ever for delivery during total day among P25-54, M25-54, W25-54 and P 18-49, M18-49 and W18-49.

2020 Year to Date