Report highlights value of UK digital TV industry

A report from the Digital TV Group (DTG), the centre for UK digital TV, highlights the economic and social value of the UK’s world-class digital TV industry.

The report, titled The State of the Nation: UK Digital Television Innovation 2020, is the first of what will become an annual series of datasets and analysis that considers what made, and will keep, the UK a global frontrunner in digital TV technology.

The report reveals the £12 billion (€13.35bn) consumer spend, the 13,000 companies in the sector and the key areas of future innovation that will ensure UK’s creative industries are matched by its TV tech sector. Interim findings of the research, carried out in association with Futuresource Consulting in June 2020, had called for a greater bridging of UK creative and technology industries, further investment in skills and improved R&D tax incentives. Highlighting integration of broadcast and broadband, universal search and discovery, multiple screens, and addressable advertising as key areas for the UK in the years ahead.

“The findings highlight the role and value generation of our digital sector which is helping to shape the future of our television worldwide,” commented Richard Lindsay-Davies, Chief Executive for Digital TV Group. “Our research will form the foundation of industry collaboration at the DTG. Technology credentials that match the UK’s unquestioned creative capabilities. Only through continued collaboration will the UK secure its position as a nation of creative thinkers and innovators.”

The key findings will be used by the DTG’s newly-formed Technical Steering Group to direct the sustainable, innovative technical future of digital television in the UK.

“Industry collaboration combined with healthy competition among the UK’s diverse broadcasters has fuelled a rich track record of television innovation and industry firsts that have influenced the global broadcast industry, noted Sarah Carroll, Co-Founder of Futuresource Consulting. “The State of the Nation: UK Television Innovation report gives us a good indication of what areas the industry sees as having the most potential to continually evolve.”