NBC revives Weakest Link

NBC is bringing back renowned international game show Weakest Link, co-produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Universal Television Alternative Studio. The network has greenlit 13 episodes of the rapid-fire quiz show with Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning host and actress Jane Lynch set to host and executive produce.

Weakest Link will begin production later this year.

NBC says the new version of Weakest Link will “deliver the fast-paced and quick-witted pillars of the original British format created by the BBC with a few modern twists.”

“I’ve been a longtime fan of this game-changing quiz show since it first debuted,” said Lynch. “Each time the phrase ‘You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.’ passes my lips, it will be with great reverence and delight.”

“Weakest Link is an iconic format that BBC Studios has distributed across the globe for the past two decades, capturing audiences and earning a place in pop culture history,” said Matt Forde, Managing Director, International Production & Formats, BBC Studios. “Our Los Angeles production arm is proud to partner with NBC to bring the fastest and fiercest game show on TV back to America, and Jane Lynch is the ideal host to bring her own signature brand of fearless comedy to this fresh version of Weakest Link.”