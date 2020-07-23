Netgem TV launches in Ireland

Netgem TV is now available to viewers in the Republic of Ireland following a deal signed with Irish ISP, Pure Telecom. After the success of a recently launched 3-month free offer plan to existing customers, both companies have now confirmed that the Broadband and TV bundle is available for all customers.

A top range Netgem TV bundle costs €43 through Pure Telecom, compared to pay-TV and broadband bundles from Sky, Virgin Media or Eir starting from €60.

Pure Telecom is the first Irish ISP to carry the Netgem TV service. It will provide over +50,000 hours of content including live TV from all Saorview channels plus 20 extra HD channels, plus All4, YouTube and YouTube Kids, access to Amazon Prime video, Hopster, Mubi, latest cinema movies from Rakuten TV, and also features Alexa integration for Voice control.

Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer, Netgem, said: “Pure Telecom is a really strong local player in an Irish broadband market that is heating up rapidly. We are delighted to be working with them to reach new audiences in Ireland and showcase how quickly and easily ISPs can launch compelling TV services via Netgem with a low overall investment.”

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom said: “Our research shows that online viewership is now a huge market in Ireland – and even more so in the last few months. As more TV and streaming providers enter the market, each of them producing more and more original content, consumers are demanding greater choice. We are very excited that we can now give this to our customers by entering Ireland’s triple-play market with Netgem and as a result, continue along our year-on-year growth trajectory. At Pure Telecom, top-quality customer service along with extremely competitive prices have always been our priority. We are delighted to be partnering with Netgem to provide a genuine alternative for Irish viewers seeking both broadband and TV.”