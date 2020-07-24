Luxembourg taps €41m from 5G auction

Luxembourg has raised more than €41 million from the 4 bidders for the tiny nation’s 5G licences.

Overall the new licence holders will pay €41.3 million for 15-year operational licenses in the 3.6 GHz band.

Luxembourg’s three main existing operators secured most of the spectrum with Post and Orange each taking 110 MHz each while Proximus Luxembourg acquired 100 MHz.

The fourth player in the bidding process is Luxembourg Online which secured 10 MHz. A fifth player, Eltrona did not enter the auction.

Luxembourg’s regulator said there were 38 rounds of bidding which wrapped on July 18th.