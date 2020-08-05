Mulan in cinemas, or $30 on Disney+

Disney announced during an investors call that the studio will release the big budget, live-action remake of Mulan on the Disney+ streaming service on September 4th – for a rental fee of $29.99 (€25.40).

The film’s release date has been pushed back a number of time as many cinemas remain closed around the globe as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak – particularly in the lucrative US market where the pandemic shows little signs of slowing down.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek added that internationally the film will be available in cinemas in regions that don’t yet have Disney+, and also in countries where cinemas have safely reopened.

Chapek told analysts that the Mulan release on Disney+ is a one-time event, commenting: “We’re looking at Mulan as a one-off, as opposed to saying there’s some new business windowing model that we’re looking at.”

Disney has already put its Artemis Fowl movie straight onto Disney+ this year (sans a premium rental fee). It still has Pixar’s Soul and Marvel’s Black Widow both on the theatrical release schedule for later this year.