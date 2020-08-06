Quibi tests free tier in Australia, NZ

Quibi has launched a free, ad-supported tier in Australia and New Zealand.

The SVoD service, which specialises in short-form content for mobiles, launched on April 6th in limited regions, and has failed to make much of an impact in an already crowded market – which founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has largely blamed on the pandemic. Although others disagree.

The company is also launching a cheaper subscription ad-free tier in Australia and New Zealand, slashing prices from AUD$12.99 (€7.88) per month to AUD$6.99.

In the US the service costs $5 (€4.22) per month for an ad-supported service or $8 per month for ad-free content.

A spokesperson for the company told Gizmondo that it would assess the viability of different business models on a market-by-market basis, so it’s unknown whether a free tier is set to be introduced in the US, or any other countries the service launches in.