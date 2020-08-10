Netflix now available in Hindi

Netflix has launched its user interface in Hindi. The complete Netflix experience in Hindi, from sign-up to search rows, collections and payment, is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web.

Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix members outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.

“Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,” said Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India.

Netflix is investing heavily in Indian films and series across all genres and for all generations, including hits like Sacred Games, Bulbbul, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai and Mighty Little Bheem. The company recently announced a line-up of 17 stories, including Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Mismatched and the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which will release on August 12th.