Eleven Sports Portugal extends La Liga rights

Eleven Sports Portugal has extended its partnership with La Liga Santander for the next three seasons.

Eleven has also secured exclusive rights to LaLiga SmartBank and will broadcast over 100 games a season from the Spanish second league.

Fans will be able to enjoy comprehensive coverage of Spanish football across Eleven’s OTT and linear channels.

Melcior Soler, Director of Audiovisual, LaLiga, said: “Eleven Sports is a strategic partner for LaLiga in Europe and the renewal of our agreement with them in Portugal is a true reflection of this. We have three seasons ahead of us to continue growing together in Portugal and to offer the best live football to Portuguese fans.”

Jorge Pavão de Sousa, Managing Director of Eleven Sports Portugal, added: “Over the past two seasons we have worked closely with LaLiga to develop a fantastic value proposition for Spanish football fans, and we want to continue to build on that now and deliver for fans in the years ahead. LaLiga is one of the most exciting competitions in the world and is a natural fit for our portfolio of premium rights here in Portugal, which also includes the UEFA Champions League and F1. We are committed to growing our offering in Portugal and this new partnership with LaLiga is an important step in that journey.”

The 2020/2021 season of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank will return to Eleven Sports in Portugal from mid-September.