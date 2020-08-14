BT Sport to air final stages of Women’s Champions League

BT Sport will broadcast knockout games from the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League, with extensive coverage from its studios anchored by Clare Balding.
BT Sport’s quarter finals coverage kicks off on August 21st with an all-Spanish match between Atletico Madrid, who boast England’s Toni Duggan among their ranks, and last year’s European finalists, Barcelona, Duggan’s former club. The action continues the next day on BT Sport as Arsenal, who put thirteen goals past Slavia Prague over two legs in the Round of 16, play Paris Saint-Germain, while Bayern Munich face a tough test in the form of Lyon, who will be looking for their fifth straight European title.
The semi-finals will be played out on August 25th and August 26th, ahead of the final on August 30th, at the Anoeta Stadium.
Presented by BT Sport’s lead women’s football presenter, Clare Balding, from its studios in London, coverage will feature expert comment from former England international Karen Carney and other invited guests, supported by BT Sport presence in Spain to feedback news and views from the match venues. Commentary will come from BT Sport’s women’s football commentators Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward.
The addition of the UEFA Women’s Champions League adds to BT Sport’s European club football this month, with all 26 men’s UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League fixtures live in the UK until August 23rd, including the finals available to viewers for free on the BT Sport app, btsport.com and the BT Sport YouTube channel.
Simon Green, Head of BT Sport, said: “Our August festival of European football has just got better with the addition of the UEFA Women’s Champions League to our exciting line-up of live sport. The addition of elite women’s club football supports BT’s commitment to inspire more women and girls to get involved in football both on and off the pitch.”
