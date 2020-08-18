Apple orders country music competition series

Apple has ordered its first competition series, My Kind of Country, which will launch a global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent that will be produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy-nominated Hello Sunshine, Jason Owen and Emmy Award nominee Izzie Pick Ibarra. Adam Blackstone will serve as musical director of the series, which will be executive produced by Done + Dusted.

Apple says My Kind of Country “will revolutionise the music competition genre with a fresh, new documentary sensibility. The hybrid series will break down cultural and musical barriers in the country music space, inviting innovative musicians to unleash their authentic voices and take centre stage”.

The series will premiere globally on the Apple TV+ streaming service on a date TBA.