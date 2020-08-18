Orange Spain offers free football for a year

Orange Spain will offer all football for free during 2020-2021 season to new subscribers who sign up before September 30th.

La Liga, La Liga SmartBank (second division), the Champions League and Europa League will be available for free for all new customers in an attempt to boost subscriptions and stem the loss – in the first six months of 2020 Orange lost 46,000 pay9TV subscribers.

Orange Spain currently has 672,000 subscribers, out of which 70 per cent are football customers. Orange, along with Movistar, is the only telco operator to offer pay-TV football with a cost of €300 million per season.