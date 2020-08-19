Netflix tests shuffle button

Netflix is testing a ‘Shuffle Play’ button that will let viewers jump straight in to a random film or TV show.

The shuffle option, which is currently only available through the connected TV app, will analyse titles that users have watched before, as well as things saved to watch lists, in order to provide something they would expectantly enjoy watching.

A Netflix spokesman said the shuffle button will help viewers “quickly and easily find content that’s tailored to their tastes.”

Netflix has also recently enabled subscribers to remove movies and TV shows from the ‘continue watching’ row, for when they’ve decided to abort a movie or TV series.