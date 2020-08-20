Disney+ LatAm launch in November

The Disney+ SVoD service will roll out in Latin America and Brazil this November.

Disney sent out a seemingly accidental tweet revealing November 17th as the official launch date in the region.

In a tweet labelled ‘DO NOT POST’, the official Disney+ Latin America Twitter account published an internal memo advising staff to, when the time was right, post about the secret November 17th launch date and use the hashtag #DisneyPlus.

The news comes as the streaming service prepares to launch in Indonesia on September 5th and in seven additional European countries – Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Luxembourg and Denmark – on September 15th.