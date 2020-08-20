MultiChoice offers UHD-ready PVR

South Africa’s MultiChoice is to offer subscribers an upgraded version of its Explora decoder and video recorder that can handle Ultra HD programming.

The pay-TV broadcaster is also offering a separate set-top box, DStv Streama, that is good for web-streaming.

The Explora Ultra box can handle third-party 4K material from the likes of Netflix and is also good for Dolby Atmos. However, MultiChoice makes it clear that at the moment it will not be broadcasting any 4K content although said that this might change in time.

“Our DStv Explora Ultra brings the best of two worlds together by introducing streaming apps, adding depth to the entertainment offering available. It also sees the addition of built-in Wi-Fi, making it easier to connect to the Internet,” MultiChoice said.

Subscribers will have to subscribe to third-party suppliers to access UHD material. At the moment MultiChoice is not supplying Netflix or Amazon Prime.